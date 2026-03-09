Iran’s choice of Mojtaba Khamenei appears to close path to swift end to war

The country’s political system has rallied around the new supreme leader

A picture of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is displayed on a screen in Teheran, amid the US-Israeli conflict. Mojtaba had been viewed as a frontrunner before Sunday’s vote by the Assembly of Experts. PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI/JERUSALEM] Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his slain father as supreme leader on Monday (Mar 9), signalling that hardliners remain firmly in charge and appearing to close off any path to a swift end to war in the Middle East.

The prospect that the disruption to global energy supplies – already one of the most severe in history – could last longer than previously expected sent oil prices surging in record leaps and global stock markets went into a nosedive.

Khamenei, 56, a Shi’ite cleric with a power base among the security forces and their vast business empire, has been declared unacceptable by US President Donald Trump, who has demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender.

Iran’s political system rallied around the new supreme leader, with politicians and institutions issuing strongly worded pledges of loyalty. Public processions to take loyalty vows were announced for later on Monday. “We will obey the commander-in-chief until the last drop of our blood,” a defence council statement said.

Mojtaba’s father, supreme leader Ali Khamenei, was killed in one of the first strikes against Iran more than a week ago.

Mojtaba had been viewed as a frontrunner before Sunday’s vote by the Assembly of Experts, a body of 88 clerics tasked with choosing the new supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state.

Despite public vows of loyalty, Iranian society remains deeply divided. Many Iranians publicly celebrated the elder Khamenei’s death, weeks after his security forces killed thousands of anti-government protesters in the worst domestic unrest since the era of Iran’s 1979 revolution.

But there has been little sign of anti-government activity during the bombing campaign. Activists say that it would be unsafe to take to the streets while the country is under attack.

Israel says that its war aim is to overthrow Iran’s system of clerical rule. Washington was initially more circumspect, saying that its aim was to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities and nuclear programme, although Trump ratcheted up his demands by also demanding the installation of a compliant Iranian government.

Israel had said that it would kill whoever succeeded the elder Khamenei unless Iran ended its hostile policies.Trump repeated his demand on Sunday that Washington have a say in the selection of the new supreme leader.

“If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long,” he told ABC News, adding that ending the war would be a “mutual” decision with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with the Times of Israel after the new supreme leader was named, Trump declined to respond, saying only “We’ll see what happens,” according to the newspaper. REUTERS