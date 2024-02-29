Subscribers

Is Hong Kong over? The answer lies beyond stock prices

The real question is if policies are moving in the right direction and taking enough ordinary people on board

Andy Mukherjee

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 1:39 pm
Now that Hong Kong is growing again, policies seem to be taking a pro-wealth turn.
PHOTO: PIXABAY

Hong Kong

THE economist Stephen Roach’s pessimistic conclusions about Hong Kong’s future have triggered a heated debate, though most of the angry reactions to the former Morgan Stanley Asia chair’s Financial Times article have been sparked by its provocative title: “It pains me to say Hong Kong is over.”

Is it? Any evaluation of the Chinese special territory’s prospects must go beyond the Hang Seng Index, a wealth marker typically associated with prosperity in a city purpose-built for commerce. Roach’s article notes how the benchmark has been basically flat since the former British colony’s 1997 handover to Beijing. In the past five years, the gauge has slumped by nearly 45 per cent.

While...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

fiscal policy

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Global Enterprise

Xi signals China ready to step up support for developing nations

Hong Kong scraps property curbs to boost weak housing market

Japan’s January factory output falls 7.5% month/month

US spirits exports rise 8% in 2023 following EU tariff suspension

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund to invest space tech, AI this year

Hong Kong raises tax for high earners, first hike in two decades

Breaking News

Most Popular