The data shows the impact of the hikes is spreading across the corporate sector

Almost 59 per cent of Japanese companies said the negative effects of higher interest rates are greater than the positive ones, according to the survey. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

JAPANESE businesses are increasingly feeling the weight of rising interest rates, a new survey showed, sending a fresh reminder to the Bank of Japan of the need to keep a careful eye on financial conditions.

Almost 59 per cent of companies said the negative effects of higher rates are greater than the positive ones, according to the survey released on Wednesday (Nov 25) by the Teikoku Databank. That’s an increase of 14 percentage points from the previous poll in December.

The BOJ raised its benchmark rate to the highest level in three decades in September and it’s widely expected to hike again next month.

Governor Kazuo Ueda’s board has raised policy rates six times since 2024, though its benchmark is still among the lowest among major economies at 1.25 per cent.

The latest survey data shows the impact of those hikes is spreading across the corporate sector. It suggests the BOJ will continue to carefully watch both the accumulated impact of rate hikes and the upside risks to inflation, which has climbed above the central bank’s 2 per cent target.

The Teikoku Databank found that some 48 per cent of companies said their main banks had approached them about raising lending rates. Out of those firms, 29 per cent said their rates had already been increased.

Average rates on new loans rose to 2.12 per cent in September, according to a separate BOJ report released on Wednesday, the highest level since 1996. BLOOMBERG