Japan’s January factory output falls 7.5% month/month

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 8:21 am
Manufacturers surveyed by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 4.8 per cent in February and rise 2.0 per cent in March.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Japan Economy

JAPAN’S factory output fell 7.5 per cent in January from the previous month, compared with the median market forecast for a 7.3 per cent drop, government data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 4.8 per cent in February and rise 2.0 per cent in March.

Separate data showed Japanese retail sales rose 2.3 per cent in January from a year earlier, government data showed, marking a 23rd straight month of increase.

It was in line with the median market forecast for a 2.3 per cent rise. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Japan

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Global Enterprise

Hong Kong scraps property curbs to boost weak housing market

US spirits exports rise 8% in 2023 following EU tariff suspension

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund to invest space tech, AI this year

Hong Kong raises tax for high earners, first hike in two decades

Global rich keep luxury property prices rising as Manila, Dubai soar: Knight Frank

Glencore eyes Shell Singapore assets as Cnooc pulls out: sources

Breaking News

Most Popular