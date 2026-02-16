Japan’s economy barely grew in Q4, misses forecasts

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of economic output, rose 0.1 per cent in October-December

Economists project the world’s fourth-largest economy would continue to expand at a gradual pace in coming months. PHOTO: REUTRES

[TOKYO] Japan’s economy eked out an annualised 0.2 per cent expansion in the October-December quarter, government data showed on Monday, scraping back to growth as corporate investment only just reversed its previous decline.

The reading suggests the drag from US tariffs is fading slowly, giving the Bank of Japan reason for cautious confidence as it keeps lifting interest rates to normalise monetary policy.

Fresh off a sweeping election victory, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government is also preparing to ramp up investment through targeted public spending in sectors seen as vital to economic security.

The increase in gross domestic product, however, fell short of a median market estimate of a 1.6 per cent gain in a Reuters poll, and followed a larger revised 2.6 per cent contraction in the previous quarter.

The reading translates into a quarterly rise of 0.1 per cent, weaker than the median estimate of a 0.4 per cent uptick.

Economists project the world’s fourth-largest economy would continue to expand at a gradual pace in coming months.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

A survey this month by the Japan Center for Economic Research showed 38 economists forecast an average annualised growth of 1.04 per cent in the first quarter and 1.12 per cent in the second quarter this year.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of economic output, rose 0.1 per cent in October-December, matching market estimates.

It cooled from the 0.4 per cent rise in the previous quarter, indicating that persistently high food costs remain a drag on household spending.

Capital spending, a key driver of private demand-led growth, rose 0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter, versus a rise of 0.8 per cent in the Reuters poll.

Net external demand, or exports minus imports, contributed nothing to growth, versus a 0.3 point drag in the July-September period.

Exports posted a milder drop after the United States formalised a baseline 15 per cent tariff on nearly all Japanese imports, down from 27.5 per cent on autos and initially threatened 25 per cent on most other goods. REUTERS