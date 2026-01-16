K-pop, Chinese games to drive Asia tech sector growth: Macquarie

Baidu, Tencent are among the research firm’s top 2026 Asian tech picks

Catalysts such as the potential comeback of K-pop supergroup BTS (above) and easing China-Korea relations will further boost the entertainment scene. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] 2026 is poised to be a boom year for the Asian Internet sector, as companies pivot from consolidation to aggressive monetisation and ecosystem integration.

The resurgence follows two challenging years of model building and infrastructure catch-up against Western competitors, analysts from Macquarie noted in a report released recently.

The research firm identified 13 top picks across the region, with domains ranging from tech to entertainment and e-commerce.