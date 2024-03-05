Meta’s Facebook, Instagram down for hundreds of thousands of users across globe

Published Tue, Mar 05, 2024 · 11:57 pm
The disruptions start around 10 am ET (11 pm Singapore time), with more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook and about 40,000 reports for Instagram.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Meta (facebook)

META Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram were down for hundreds of thousands of users across the globe on Tuesday (Mar 5), according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The disruptions started around 10 am ET (11 pm Singapore time), with more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook and about 40,000 reports for Instagram, according to the website.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

Meta’s status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

The outage was among the top trending topics on X, formerly Twitter, with several users saying they had suddenly been logged out of the Meta-owned social media platforms. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Instagram

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Global Enterprise

China defence spending to climb 7.2% as Xi pursues buildup

China plans one trillion yuan special ultra-long debt for economy

China to step up quantum computing, AI efforts as it aims for tech self-sufficiency

Hong Kong law firms cut office space in new blow to business hub

Hotpot restaurant chain Haidilao serves up franchise model

China sets ambitious 5% growth target for 2024

Breaking News

Most Popular