The Business Times
business-time-50
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYUOB logo

Nvidia adds US$442 billion after robust forecast sparks second-biggest stock surge ever

Nvidia said that revenue will expand about 70 per cent next fiscal year

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Aug 28, 2026 · 06:27 AM
    • Nvidia’s size means that even relatively modest moves translate to market value changes worth tens of billions of dollars.
    • Nvidia’s size means that even relatively modest moves translate to market value changes worth tens of billions of dollars. PHOTO: REUTERS

    NVIDIA added US$442 billion to its market value on Thursday (Aug 27) in the second-largest one-day gain by any stock in history.

    Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company jumped 8.7 per cent, their biggest advance since April 2025, when the company was valued at less than half what it is now.

    The nearly half-a-trillion dollar gain trails only Microsoft’s US$450 billion surge less than a month ago, which followed blowout results. Nvidia is the largest company in the world, with a valuation around US$5.5 trillion.

    Thursday’s move follows a robust forecast from Nvidia, which reassured investors that growth related to artificial intelligence remains in full swing. 

    Nvidia said that revenue will expand about 70 per cent next fiscal year, well above expectations for growth of around 45 per cent, an upside surprise that recalled the early days of the AI boom that cemented the company as the central stock of the era. 

    Bloomberg Intelligence wrote that Nvidia’s “jaw-dropping” guide “implies more than US$100 billion of potential upside to current estimates.”

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    JPMorgan wrote that even though the outlook was much better than expected, it is likely still conservative, as it “explicitly characterised the outlook as supply-constrained, with unconstrained demand pacing materially higher.”

    Thursday’s market cap add is bigger than the value of all but a handful of members of the S&P 500 Index. Its size means that even relatively modest moves translate to market value changes worth tens of billions of dollars.

    Prior to Microsoft, Nvidia previously held the record for the largest one-day gain in market cap, when it added US$440 billion following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day tariff pause in April 2025. 

    Nvidia also holds the record for the largest one-day loss in market history, when nearly US$600 billion was wiped out in a single session amid concerns over China’s DeepSeek AI model. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    NvidiaUS stocksArtificial IntelligenceSemiconductorsTech stocksWall Street

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    The Guangzhou factory of Midea, China’s big name in technology and home appliances. Its market is both local and global.

    What MNCs must do to survive – and leverage – the China Shock 2.0

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) meeting Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (left) at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on Aug 18.

    Russia’s ‘pivot to Asia’ takes a turn as it prioritises ties with isolated regimes over bigger economies

    Fifty MW of capacity may seem modest for the needs of hyperscale AI data centres, but industry observers say the amount is significant for other types of demand.

    Singapore plays premium data centre game as Johor, Batam take on scale

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More