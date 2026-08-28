Nvidia adds US$442 billion after robust forecast sparks second-biggest stock surge ever

Nvidia said that revenue will expand about 70 per cent next fiscal year

Nvidia’s size means that even relatively modest moves translate to market value changes worth tens of billions of dollars. PHOTO: REUTERS

NVIDIA added US$442 billion to its market value on Thursday (Aug 27) in the second-largest one-day gain by any stock in history.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company jumped 8.7 per cent, their biggest advance since April 2025, when the company was valued at less than half what it is now.

The nearly half-a-trillion dollar gain trails only Microsoft’s US$450 billion surge less than a month ago, which followed blowout results. Nvidia is the largest company in the world, with a valuation around US$5.5 trillion.

Thursday’s move follows a robust forecast from Nvidia, which reassured investors that growth related to artificial intelligence remains in full swing.

Nvidia said that revenue will expand about 70 per cent next fiscal year, well above expectations for growth of around 45 per cent, an upside surprise that recalled the early days of the AI boom that cemented the company as the central stock of the era.

Bloomberg Intelligence wrote that Nvidia’s “jaw-dropping” guide “implies more than US$100 billion of potential upside to current estimates.”

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JPMorgan wrote that even though the outlook was much better than expected, it is likely still conservative, as it “explicitly characterised the outlook as supply-constrained, with unconstrained demand pacing materially higher.”

Thursday’s market cap add is bigger than the value of all but a handful of members of the S&P 500 Index. Its size means that even relatively modest moves translate to market value changes worth tens of billions of dollars.

Prior to Microsoft, Nvidia previously held the record for the largest one-day gain in market cap, when it added US$440 billion following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day tariff pause in April 2025.

Nvidia also holds the record for the largest one-day loss in market history, when nearly US$600 billion was wiped out in a single session amid concerns over China’s DeepSeek AI model. BLOOMBERG