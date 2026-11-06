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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang drops from world’s top 10 richest after chips sell-off

Other big losers included SpaceX’s Elon Musk and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison

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Published Fri, Nov 6, 2026 · 12:42 PM
    • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth fell by US$15.1 billion to US$150.9 billion.
    • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth fell by US$15.1 billion to US$150.9 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS

    JENSEN Huang got an expensive taste of the US Democratic Party’s newfound political power on Thursday (Nov 5).

    The Nvidia CEO’s net worth fell by US$15.1 billion to US$150.9 billion as stocks tumbled following Democrats’ sweeping victories in Wednesday’s elections. The loss dropped him to 13th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index from ninth.

    Other big losers were SpaceX’s Elon Musk and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who lost US$79.7 billion and US$10.1 billion, respectively.

    Expectations that a Democrat-controlled House and Senate will work to constrain construction of data centres – a critical component of AI infrastructure – helped drive shares of semiconductor makers and suppliers of computing power lower.

    Nvidia tumbled 9.3 per cent, the most since January 2025, while SpaceX fell 9 per cent and Oracle dropped 6.9 per cent.

    All three men, especially Huang, are heavily exposed to the buildout of data centres to support the growing demands of artificial intelligence. Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia is the leading supplier of high-performance computer chips. 

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    Musk’s SpaceX develops its own AI models and constructs data centres to run them, while Ellison’s Oracle has built a big business supplying computing power to others. 

    The 500 people on the wealth index lost a collective US$185 billion on Thursday, the 14th-biggest one-day rout since Bloomberg began its ranking in 2012.

    It comes after a period when tech billionaires were on track for their best year ever, accounting for 36 per cent of the index’s total wealth amid AI’s relentless growth. BLOOMBERG

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