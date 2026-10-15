The Business Times
business-time-50
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYsc logo

Nvidia CEO says he would cut off buyers who build unsafe AI, bubble fears overdone

Jensen Huang says AI itself can be used to safeguard and help contain the technology

Summarise
Published Thu, Oct 15, 2026 · 07:54 AM
    • Demand for AI infrastructure will continue to outrun the supply of components for years to come, says Nvidia’s Huang.
    • Demand for AI infrastructure will continue to outrun the supply of components for years to come, says Nvidia’s Huang. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [SAN FRANCISCO] Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang said he would halt the supply of chips to a customer that was developing unsafe artificial intelligence software, though he does not believe that the current level of concern about the technology is warranted. 

    “It’s a hypothetical, but yes,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang in London when asked if he would stop supplying an irresponsible developer.

    “But before you do so, you would have a conversation. We don’t run other people’s companies, and there’s a limit to the judgment we apply to other companies’ use of our technology. Our technology is general-purpose.”

    Nvidia is the dominant supplier of AI accelerators, the chips used to train and run AI models. That has put it at the centre of a debate over whether the software risks growing too powerful and slipping out of human control.

    AI executives such as Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei have proposed an industry-wide slowdown to address the concerns. 

    Huang, who is on a tour through Europe ahead of a company event in Berlin, said the fears about AI safety are part of growing pains for an industry expanding quickly. The executive said he believes that the software can be controlled and deployed safely. 

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    As part of its commitment to keeping AI safe, Nvidia is donating US$250 million over five years towards UK research into the issue.

    The support will come in the form of access to time on advanced computers. Various academic institutions in that country, including the University of Oxford and University College London, will study safeguards and ways to control AI agents.

    “Many of the young companies are going through growing pains, and they’re growing incredibly fast,” Huang said in the interview. “There’s an accountability, responsibility that goes along with building companies that they’re just growing into.”

    Some of the concern that exists is “self-imposed”, he said, and the industry in general is doing a “horrible job” of explaining the benefits of the new technology.

    AI itself can be used to safeguard and help contain the technology, Huang added.

    “We should accelerate the integration of this containment technology into AI systems,” he said. “We should accelerate the development of monitoring technologies, and AI is that monitor. So we should accelerate AI technology.”

    On a day when Nvidia shares and other chip stocks led declines in US trading, Huang reiterated his belief that AI bubble fears are overdone. Demand for AI infrastructure will continue to outrun the supply of components for years to come, he said.

    “Eventually supply and demand will harmonise,” he said at an event in London, “but not today”. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Nvidia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    HPL says it has not made any decision to sell or redevelop its properties, following a report that Hongkong Land is in talks to acquire a majority stake in three of its buildings.

    Stocks to watch: HPL, Aims Apac Reit, Zico, Advanced Systems Automation, ComfortDelGro

    Robots for various purposes from caregiving to making coffee on display at the Shanghai Humanoid Robot Innovation Incubator.

    ‘How many will survive?’: Bubble fears arise as China’s humanoid robotics face reality check

    The three local banks make up a third of SGX’s September turnover, up from 26% a year earlier; STI stocks account for 80% of all trading value.

    Smaller board lots can’t fix a market run by three banks

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More