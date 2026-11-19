Traders say Jensen Huang’s departure could potentially curb the chipmaker’s borrowing

Jensen Huang’s exit “has introduced uncertainty about the company’s business strategy and financial policies,” analyst Raj Joshi wrote. PHOTO: REUTERS

NVIDIA’s credit-rating outlook was lowered to stable from positive by Moody’s Ratings, which cited governance concerns following the ouster of longtime chief executive officer Jensen Huang.

The move means that Nvidia’s Aa1 credit grade, the second-highest investment-grade rating, is unlikely to get a boost over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody’s said in a statement.

Huang’s exit “has introduced uncertainty about the company’s business strategy and financial policies,” analyst Raj Joshi wrote, noting that Nvidia’s market leadership and financial position remain “exceptionally strong.”

The world’s largest chipmaker cut ties with Huang on Nov 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman the US government has investigated for spying for China.

Huang’s departure could also weigh on Nvidia’s growth strategy, Joshi wrote, which is supported by the company’s “network of relationships across the AI ecosystem.” Government investigations into the events leading up to the exit could also “distract management,” he said.

The cost of protecting Nvidia’s debt against default has been declining since Huang’s departure. Its five-year credit default swaps were quoted at 121 basis points late Wednesday, about 20 basis points lower than a week ago.

Traders have said Huang’s departure could potentially curb the chipmaker’s borrowing, easing concerns about its credit profile.

Nvidia is at the centre of the artificial-intelligence ecosystem, having provided multibillion-dollar investments and financial backstops for AI infrastructure providers and model developers.

On Tuesday, however, Colette Kress, who’s been appointed as interim CEO, said the company will have a “disciplined” and “rigorous” approach to future investments across the AI supply chain. BLOOMBERG