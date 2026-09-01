Oil prices rise as latest fighting resurrects Middle East supply disruption risks

Analysts polled expect oil prices to remain above US$80 a barrel in 2026

Brent crude futures were up 56 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to US$91.05 a barrel at 0044 GMT on Tuesday. PHOTO: REUTERS

OIL prices gained on Tuesday (Sep 1) as the resumption of fighting between the US and Iran in the Middle East renewed fears of supply disruptions from the world’s key crude-producing region.

Brent crude futures were up 56 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to US$91.05 a barrel at 0044 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 83 cents, or 1 per cent, to US$86.59.

In the previous session, Brent closed up 2.7 per cent, at one point reaching its highest since Aug 25, and WTI settled up 2.8 per cent, touching its highest since Aug 21.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened further strikes against Iran following the first exchange of direct attacks between the countries in a month on Sunday, raising tensions in a conflict that had recently shifted into an economic standoff.

“These bring the potential for Iranian retaliation back into the equation. That in turn raises the prospect of damage to energy infrastructure around the Gulf and adds fresh uncertainty for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Both of those risks are being reflected in the firmer tone in crude prices,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM.

Over the weekend, the number of visible commodity vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz dropped to five per day, shipping data from Kpler showed.

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Efforts by mediators including Qatar and Oman to broker a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which carried about a fifth of global oil supplies before the war erupted in late February, have so far failed to gain traction.

Iran shut the waterway after the US and Israel attacked the country on Feb 28.

Highlighting the risks that remain to shipping and oil supply, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said on Tuesday a tanker reported being struck by three projectiles while sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz. No casualties or environmental impact were reported.

On Friday, Trump announced a deal with Venezuela to control oil reserves in the country, which he later said would help replenish the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is near a 44-year low.

US companies Chevron and GE Vernova, India’s ONGC, Italy’s Eni and Colombia’s GeoPark are on track to sign final agreements in Venezuela after months of negotiations to firm up energy projects in the Opec country, five sources close to the preparations said on Monday.

Crude oil inventories in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve declined by about 3.1 million barrels last week, leaving stockpiles at 286.6 million barrels.

Analysts polled by Reuters in August expect oil prices to remain above US$80 a barrel in 2026 as shipping disruptions continue. REUTERS