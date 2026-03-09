Oil tops US$110 as Iran war forces more Gulf giants to cut output

More than a dozen countries have been sucked into the fray and the conflict has stoked fears of an inflation crisis

OIL spiked above US$110 a barrel as more major producers curbed production, a crucial waterway remained all but closed and the US threatened to deepen a conflict that has upended energy markets.

Brent surged as much as 20 per cent to US$111.04 a barrel at the open, while West Texas Intermediate jumped as much as 22 per cent. The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have started reducing output as the Strait of Hormuz remains shut and storage rapidly fills up. Iraq began shutting in production last week.

The war in the Middle East is showing no signs of abating after US and Israeli strikes on Iran more than a week ago. The halt to shipping through Hormuz, a narrow waterway that normally handles a fifth of the world’s oil, and attacks on energy infrastructure have driven up prices of crude and natural gas.

�“The psychological level of US$100 oil may just be a short-term price target on its way to higher levels as the conflict drags on, oil production is throttled back as oil storage fills up because tankers are unable to load,” said Andy Lipow, the president of Lipow Oil Associates.

More than a dozen countries have been sucked into the fray and the conflict has stoked fears of an inflation crisis. US retail petrol prices have jumped to the highest level since August 2024, posing a significant challenge to US President Donald Trump and his party at midterm elections later this year.

Still, Trump is pushing ahead with the war, and in a social media post early Saturday (Mar 7), said that the US will consider striking areas and groups of people in Iran that were not previously considered targets. The remarks came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed not to back down.

More major energy infrastructure was threatened over the weekend, with Saudi Arabia intercepting and destroying drones heading to the one million barrel a day Shaybah oil field. Last week, the kingdom was forced to halt operations at the Ras Tanura refinery, the country’s biggest, and is seeking to divert barrels to its Red Sea ports for export after the Hormuz closure.

Rising energy prices, including for products such as gasoil, are rippling through the market. China’s government has told the country’s top refiners to suspend exports of diesel and petrol, and South Korea is reviewing whether to introduce an oil price cap for the first time in 30 years.

In a sign of near-term tightness, Brent’s prompt spread, the difference between its two nearest contracts, widened to over US$8.24 a barrel in backwardation, a bullish pattern. The gap was 62 US cents a month ago. BLOOMBERG