OpenAI grapples with surging startup demand in Apac even as it expands Singapore team
It will commit more than US$300 million in the Republic, including over 200 roles, in the next few years
- OpenAI’s Thomas Jeng says that beside from credits and subscriptions, the company also provides technical support for startups looking to tap into its models. PHOTO: OPENAI
[SINGAPORE] Managing demand from startups across the Asia-Pacific has become the biggest challenge for OpenAI’s head of startups for the region, Thomas Jeng, as companies race to adopt AI.
“We have so much demand that a lot of my day is spent triaging and re-prioritising,” he told The Business Times. “I stepped away from work for a week, and there were... 800 e-mails in my inbox.”
While artificial intelligence can help with sifting through the e-mails, human judgement is still needed at the end of the day, he noted. OpenAI is looking to grow; Jeng’s team, which has over 10 members, is expanding.
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