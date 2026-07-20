OpenAI grapples with surging startup demand in Apac even as it expands Singapore team

It will commit more than US$300 million in the Republic, including over 200 roles, in the next few years

OpenAI’s Thomas Jeng says that beside from credits and subscriptions, the company also provides technical support for startups looking to tap into its models. PHOTO: OPENAI

[SINGAPORE] Managing demand from startups across the Asia-Pacific has become the biggest challenge for OpenAI’s head of startups for the region, Thomas Jeng, as companies race to adopt AI.

“We have so much demand that a lot of my day is spent triaging and re-prioritising,” he told The Business Times. “I stepped away from work for a week, and there were... 800 e-mails in my inbox.”

While artificial intelligence can help with sifting through the e-mails, human judgement is still needed at the end of the day, he noted. OpenAI is looking to grow; Jeng’s team, which has over 10 members, is expanding.