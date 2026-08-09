The Business Times
business-time-50
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYUOB logo

Pentagon asks US defence firms to boost production of key systems amid weapons stockpile concerns

These include wide-area surveillance, air-defence sensors and interceptors, and missile-tracking systems

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Sun, Aug 9, 2026 · 09:34 AM
    • US Patriot missile defence systems at a US army base in South Korea. Trump has denied the US is running low on munitions.
    • US Patriot missile defence systems at a US army base in South Korea. Trump has denied the US is running low on munitions. REUTERS

    THE US Pentagon’s No. 2 official asked major US defence companies to accelerate efforts to produce and deliver key weapons systems amid new concerns about shortages and gaps exacerbated by the Iran war.

    Steve Feinberg, the deputy secretary of defence, said the department is targeting accelerated or increased procurement for critical programmes including wide-area surveillance, air-defence sensors and interceptors, and missile-tracking systems.

    “Years-long development cycles are not acceptable,” he wrote in an Aug 5 letter seen by Bloomberg to major defence companies, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and RTX. “We must dramatically accelerate our program schedules and expand our production capacity now.” The Washington Post reported earlier on the letter.

    There have been growing warnings about the state of US weapons stockpiles as the US military attacks Iran and repels its drone and missile strikes on American bases in the region.

    US President Donald Trump has denied the US is running low on munitions, saying on Thursday the country has “massive amounts” of them, while warning of punishment for those who say there is a shortage.

    Even so, he also said the US has some systems “where it’s a little bit tighter, and we’re getting them in on a daily basis,” although he did not provide any details.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    In his letter, Feinberg focused on needs beyond those related to the Iran war, including satellite communications and next-generation air-defence systems. Another priority is Lockheed Martin’s Next Generation Interceptor, a programme aimed at defending the US from intercontinental ballistic missiles.

    He asked companies to submit their plans by late August “for more aggressive delivery schedules and/or increased production capacity” in the critical programmes he identified. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    United StatesIran warBoeingLockheed MartinDefenceWeapons

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Ong Siew Kwee was convicted on one count each of abetting forgery, criminal breach of trust and lying under oath in May.

    Ex-Sakae director Ong Siew Kwee handed 10.5-year jail term for misappropriating S$15.8 million, lying in court

    This sixth-generation model runs on a modified, stiffened chassis carried over from its predecessor.

    Toyota RAV4 Hybrid review: Why this is more of an engineering masterpiece than an EV

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More