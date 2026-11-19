A US official confirmed the planned talks

US President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) next to China's president Xi Jinping ahead of the Apec summit in Shenzhen, China, Nov 18, 2026. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump is expected to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Thursday (Nov 19), in addition to the trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US and Russian officials said.

Trump’s envoys have intensified diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, with discussions that are also set to involve European leaders focused on post-war security guarantees and economic recovery planning.

The US and Russian leaders would not hold full-scale bilateral negotiations at their talks on Thursday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Shenzhen, Russian news agency Interfax reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

A US official confirmed the planned talks, without giving further details.

In Shenzhen on Wednesday, the two were seen sharing a brief handshake and a few words at a photo opportunity, where they were placed either side of Xi, who was hosting the summit, and his wife. Interfax said Trump and Putin did not have a substantive conversation.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, quoted by Russian state news agencies, said the Putin-Trump meeting would take place after the Apec plenary session and that several members of the Russian and US delegations were expected to attend. REUTERS