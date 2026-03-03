Singapore, Tg Pelepas, Port Klang could face congestion from Middle East-bound boxships; capacity shortage feared

Bottlenecks will worsen if Strait of Hormuz closure persists, with Colombo likely to be the worst hit

Iran has retaliated by targeting US interests in the region, including Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] Port congestion in Asia’s key transhipment hubs stemming from the Middle East conflicts is expected.

Some shipping lines have already made requests to Singapore to stage some of their Middle East-bound containers in the Republic, The Business Times has learnt, as the shipments cannot be transported directly to the war zone.

This comes as industry watchers said the military conflicts could cause port congestion in Asian transhipment hubs, such as Singapore and Malaysia’s Tanjung Pelepas and Port Klang.