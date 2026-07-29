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StanChart’s first-half profit rises 9%, announces US$1 billion share buyback

Pretax profit for the first six months of this year reached US$4.78 billion

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Published Wed, Jul 29, 2026 · 12:30 PM — Updated Wed, Jul 29, 2026 · 12:42 PM
    • Standard Chartered announced an interim dividend of 20.4 cents per share, up from 12 cents the year before.
    • Standard Chartered announced an interim dividend of 20.4 cents per share, up from 12 cents the year before. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG/LONDON] Standard Chartered (StanChart) reported on Wednesday (Jul 29) that first-half pretax profit rose 9 per cent, bolstered by surging wealth and global banking revenue, helping the emerging markets lender offset ongoing credit charges tied to the Iran war.

    StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia and Africa, said pretax profit for the first six months of this year reached US$4.78 billion. That compared with US$4.38 billion a year earlier and the US$4.52 billion average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

    The London-headquartered lender booked a US$446 million impairment from geopolitical uncertainty and potential spillovers from the Middle East conflict. It set aside US$190 million as precautionary management overlays in April.

    StanChart announced a US$1 billion share buyback, along with an interim dividend of 20.4 cents per share, up from 12 cents the year before. REUTERS

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