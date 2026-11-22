The move will add pressure on a domestic industry already struggling with excess supply, weak prices.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow confirmed US pork access was part of the US trade deal, adding Bangkok had to make ‘sacrifices and compromises’. REUTERS

Thailand crossed a former red line in its trade negotiations with the US, opening its pork market to American competition and adding pressure on a domestic industry already struggling with excess supply and weak prices.

Pork was among the American products granted greater market access as the two countries this week announced agreement on the main terms of a broader trade deal. Thailand also committed to reducing tariffs and other barriers on a range of US goods, though the final agreement has yet to be signed.

The concession highlights the trade-offs Thailand made to keep its exports competitive in the US, its largest overseas market. Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow confirmed to Bloomberg News that pork access was part of the deal, saying after the signing that Bangkok had to make “sacrifices and compromises.”

Pork has long been a protected agricultural market in Thailand. The country had resisted US pressure for greater access for years, including over ractopamine, a growth-promoting feed additive permitted in US production but banned in Thailand.

The Thai Commerce Ministry later on Friday said Thailand won’t open its market to US pork produced using leanness-enhancing agents, following industry concerns and citing risks to public health. At a briefing, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, the ministry’s permanent secretary, stopped short of answering whether US pork without such additives would be allowed, saying some details of the trade negotiations are confidential.

Thailand is now set to open the sector to competition from one of the world’s biggest pork exporters. For American pork producers, Thailand offers a new but relatively small market. Dan Halstrom, chief executive officer of the US Meat Export Federation, estimates annual sales could reach US$10 million (S$12.9 million) to US$25 million, less than 1 per cent of the value of US pork exports last year.

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Yet the impact on Thailand could be much greater. The country produces enough pork to meet almost all domestic demand, with imports accounting for only about 1 per cent of consumption. Local producers fear even modest volumes of cheaper American meat could further depress prices.

“That may not seem like a large amount, but what we are particularly concerned about is the ability to control the volume,” Anan Traidechapong, a pig farmer and adviser to the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand, said in a phone interview.

The industry was already losing money even before facing new US competition. Thai pig farmers lost a combined 36.7 billion baht (US$1.1 billion) from 2023 through 2025, according to the association, which says losses continued this year as production exceeded consumption. Output is forecast to rise to 24.3 million pigs in 2026 from 20.3 million in 2023, with about 95 per cent consumed domestically.

Thai farmers also face a steep price disadvantage, with domestic pork about 35 per cent more expensive than US meat, according to Kasikorn Research Center. It estimates greater US competition could cut the industry’s value by about 112 billion baht, affecting some 149,000 farmers, more than 97 per cent of them smallholders. The number of pig farmers had already fallen by more than a fifth between 2021 and 2024 after years of losses.

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Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said some agricultural products would be subject to safeguards, including import quotas and other controls, to protect domestic producers. She argued that greater market access doesn’t necessarily mean large volumes of American goods will be purchased. “At the end of the day, it’s up to consumers and businesses to decide whether they want to buy,” she said.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce welcomed progress towards a deal that could improve Thai exporters’ access to the US, but Chairman Poj Aramwattananont said businesses and farmers exposed to greater foreign competition would need government support.

For pig farmers, the immediate concern is that additional supply could prolong a downturn that has already lasted years. “If this goes ahead,” Anan said, “the industry will never recover.” BLOOMBERG