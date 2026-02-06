TikTok accused of breaching EU online content rules

EU tech regulators say the app may have to change its ‘addictive design’ featuring infinite scroll and autoplay

TikTok was told that it risks a fine of up to 6% of owner ByteDance’s global turnover if it continues to flout the rules under the Digital Services Act. PHOTO: EPA

[BRUSSELS] Social media app TikTok was charged by the European Union tech regulators on Friday (Feb 6), with breaching EU online content rules through its addictive features.

It was told that it may have to change the design of its app, or risk a fine of up to 6 per cent of owner ByteDance’s global turnover.

The European Commission set out its charges in its preliminary findings to TikTok, after a year-long investigation under the Digital Services Act (DSA). The act requires that large online platforms do more to tackle illegal and harmful content.

The company criticised the charges.

Its spokesperson said: “The Commission’s preliminary findings present a categorically false and entirely meritless depiction of our platform, and we will take whatever steps ... necessary to challenge these findings through every means available to us.”

The EU charges focused on TikTok’s addictive design which includes features such as infinite scroll, autoplay, push notifications and its highly personalised recommender system.

The Commission, which acts as the EU tech enforcer, cited the platform’s generation of new content as an example of an addictive feature. This is because it constantly rewards users by fuelling their urge to keep scrolling and shifting their brains into autopilot mode.

The EU regulator said that it did not adequately assess how these addictive features could harm the physical and mental well-being of its users, which includes children and vulnerable adults.

It accused the company of disregarding the important indicators of compulsive use of the app, such as the time that minors spend on the app at night, and how often they open it.

The EU watchdog said that it seemed to fail to implement reasonable, proportionate and effective measures to mitigate the risks due to its addictive design. Such measures include screentime management tools and parental control tools.

It added that the company needs to change the basic design of its service.

EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said that the tech regulators are expecting that after publishing the preliminary findings, TikTok will have to take action and change the design of its service in Europe to protect the continent’s minors.

She said that the investigations into the other online platforms were advancing well, and that decisions are expected in the upcoming weeks and months, without naming any companies.

Before the watchdog issues a decision, the app can ask to see the Commission’s documents and provide a written response.

TikTok in 2025 settled charges of infringing a DSA requirement, which was to publish an advertisement repository allowing researchers and users to detect scam advertisements. REUTERS