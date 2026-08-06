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Trump administration to impose 15% tariff in polysilicon probe to counter China

Polysilicon, an ultra-pure form of silicon, sits at the start of the semiconductor and solar manufacturing supply chains

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Published Thu, Aug 6, 2026 · 07:36 AM
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    • A solar cell at the Qcells North America factory in Cartersville, Georgia, June 8, 2026.
    • A solar cell at the Qcells North America factory in Cartersville, Georgia, June 8, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WASHINGTON] The Trump administration will announce as soon as Thursday (Aug 6) a 15 per cent tariff and a series of price floors on products made from polysilicon, the key raw material used in solar panels and semiconductors, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

    The move aims to protect US polysilicon factories ‌from growing Chinese ambitions in the chip supply chain.

    The proclamation by US President Donald Trump is expected to include minimum import prices on polysilicon, wafers, cells and modules, or solar panels, and a 15 per cent tariff on the polysilicon derivatives, the four sources said.

    The administration’s plan to pursue a hybrid system combining a minimum import price with tariffs was first reported by Reuters.

    Trump’s year-long national security investigation into polysilicon by the Commerce Department also has major implications for the growing domestic solar manufacturing industry at a time when the US leader has rolled back federal support for renewable energy.

    The Commerce Department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS

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    TariffsUS-China tech warUS-China tradeUnited StatesChina

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