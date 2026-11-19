Trump has ramped up US efforts to broker a ceasefire as Russia’s war on Ukraine nears its five-year mark

US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Shenzhen, China, Nov 19, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed Ukraine during their first in-person meeting in more than a year on Thursday (Nov 19) on the sidelines of a gathering of world leaders in China.

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years, we know each other for a long time and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start,” Trump said after shaking hands with Putin.

The roughly 40-minute encounter unfolded in Shenzhen, where both were attending the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

On entering a small meeting room on the sidelines of Apec, Trump said, “Who is he? He’s my friend.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were also present as part of the US delegation, and also had handshakes with the Russian leader.

Putin left the meeting in “excellent spirits”, Russia’s state-run Tass news service said, citing Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. The talks went well and focused primarily on the war in Ukraine, Ushakov said.

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At the start of a separate bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said that he was looking to both Putin and Xi for help “with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine. I’d like to see it ended”.

The trio are set for a historic trilateral meeting later in the day. Trump said he felt “very strongly, I think something will come” from that sit-down.

The direct talks between Trump and Putin – away from Ukrainian representatives – are likely to intensify fears in Europe about the two leaders making major decisions on the war that could force stark concessions on Ukraine.

Trump has ramped up US efforts to broker a ceasefire, as Russia’s war on its neighbour nears its five-year mark.

Putin continues to make demands for Ukrainian territory he does not control and is hammering its cities with drone and missile strikes.

Trump, though, has insisted the Russian leader is eager to end the war and has been casting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the bigger obstacle to peace.

Trump and Putin shook hands during gatherings with other Apec leaders on both Wednesday and Thursday, in their first personal interactions since an August 2025 summit in Alaska.

That meeting on American soil had offered Putin a prominent international stage, undercutting efforts to isolate Russia over its war – but failed to provide the diplomatic breakthroughs Trump sought.

The US president had vowed to end the war on his first day back in office, though has since conceded it is a far more daunting task.

European concerns

Trump’s Asia trip, which included a stop in the Philippines, also marks the US president’s first travel overseas since his Republican Party lost control of Congress in midterm elections, giving him an opportunity to bolster his own standing overseas.

Whether he will seek to do that at the expense of Ukraine has many foreign capitals on edge.

European allies want credible security arrangements to ensure Russia does not violate any truce, and they have been unnerved by comments from Trump envoy Jared Kushner that the US was ready to discuss a “broader European security architecture” – remarks seen as bending to Kremlin demands and weakening Nato.

Kyiv’s allies have long insisted Russia first stop the fighting before discussions about Nato or troop movements.

There has been little indication Putin is ready to do so.

Ukraine has sought to demonstrate its own military strength and ramp up the costs on Russia for its invasion.

On Tuesday, Ukraine struck a key bridge between mainland Russia and occupied Crimea, and later followed up with attacks on two oil refineries in Russia’s southern region.

Even as Trump has pushed diplomatic talks on the war he has sought an opening to bolster longer-term business and commercial opportunities between the US and Russia.

Ahead of the US midterms – in which high costs of living including for energy were the dominant issue for voters – he announced a deal with Putin for Russia to supply diesel to the global market.

That move drew bipartisan blowback, with critics saying that it would only help Russia fund its war. Efforts to find buyers for the Russian diesel have also stalled. Analysts are sceptical any of those supplies will end up being delivered to the US. BLOOMBERG