Trump renews attack on US Supreme Court, vows other tariffs, licenses

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump renewed his condemnation of the US Supreme Court on Monday (Feb 23) after it ruled against his sweeping tariff programme last week, vowing to turn to other tariff powers and licences but giving no details.

“The court has also approved all other Tariffs, of which there are many, and they can all be used in a much more powerful and obnoxious way, with legal certainty, than the Tariffs as initially used,” he wrote in a social media post.

Trump said on Saturday he would raise a temporary tariff from 10 to 15 per cent on US imports from all countries, the maximum level allowed under the law, a day after the court ruled that Trump had exceeded his presidential authority when he imposed an array of higher tariff rates under an economic emergency law.

In his post Monday, Trump also pointed to the potential use of licences to pressure countries, writing that “incomprehensibly, according to the ruling, (I) can’t charge them a License fee – But all licenses charge fees, why can’t the US do so? You do a licence to get a fee! The opinion doesn’t explain that, but I know the answer!”

Wall Street futures and the US dollar dropped early on Monday amid confusion over the US trade policy, while oil prices initially fell over uncertainty for global growth and fuel demand over the latest tariff hike before being steadied by news of planned US-Iran talks.

The decision and Trump’s subsequent actions are already impacting his trade deals struck over the past year, with China urging Washington to scrap tariff measures, the European Union set to freeze its agreement and India delaying planned talks.

Trump used his social media post to again lash out against the justices who ruled against him, which included two who he had appointed during his first term in the White House. In its ruling, authored by conservative chief justice John Roberts, the court reasserted its power to check the power of the president.

The president also expressed concern that the top court could rule against his administration’s bid to restrict birthright citizenship in its forthcoming decision in that case. REUTERS