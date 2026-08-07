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Trump says he thinks war with Iran will end ‘pretty soon’

Iran has warned Gulf states that any new US attack on it would trigger attacks on critical energy infrastructure across the region

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Published Fri, Aug 7, 2026 · 07:09 AM
    • US President Donald Trump said the country had an almost unlimited supply of certain weapons but acknowledged inventories of others were limited.
    • US President Donald Trump said the country had an almost unlimited supply of certain weapons but acknowledged inventories of others were limited. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Aug 6) told reporters that he believed the war with Iran would be over soon and said the armed forces were experiencing issues with supplies of some weapons.

    “I think it’s going to end pretty soon. I don’t think they can go much longer,” Trump said in the Oval Office in a reference to Iran.

    Reuters reported on Tuesday that the US Army had used up much of its global stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during its five-month war with Iran.

    When asked about the status of munitions stockpiles, Trump said the country had an almost unlimited supply of certain weapons but acknowledged inventories of others were limited.

    “We have certain types of munitions that are very powerful, that we have unlimited, virtual unlimited supply. We have others where it’s a little bit tighter,” Trump said.

    Trump said US defence companies were building more production plants, including facilities for Patriot and Tomahawk missiles. REUTERS

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