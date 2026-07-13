Trump says Strait of Hormuz open to commercial traffic
The US and Iran continue to trade attacks
- A satellite image shows damage at the control tower in the port of Chabahar, Iran after the US military said on July 8 it launched fresh strikes on Iran to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. PHOTO: REUTERS
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Jul 12) that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial traffic, though the US and Iran continue to trade attacks that have raised concerns over safety on one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.
Trump’s comments were made during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press. REUTERS
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