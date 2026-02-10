Trump to travel to China first week of April, Politico reports
Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
Published Tue, Feb 10, 2026 · 06:36 AM
- US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Busan, South Korea, Oct 30, 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS
[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing during the first week of April for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Politico reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the plan. REUTERS
