Trump to travel to China first week of April, Politico reports

Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Busan, South Korea, Oct 30, 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing during the first week of April for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Politico reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the plan. REUTERS