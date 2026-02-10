The Business Times
Trump to travel to China first week of April, Politico reports

Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping

Published Tue, Feb 10, 2026 · 06:36 AM
    • US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping after a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Busan, South Korea, Oct 30, 2025.
    [WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing during the first week of April for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Politico reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the plan. REUTERS

