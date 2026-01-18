Trump wants nations to pay US$1 billion to stay on his peace board

Critics are worried that Trump is trying to build an alternative, or rival, to the United Nations

The draft for the proposed Board of Peace appears to suggest US President Donald Trump himself would control the money. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is asking countries that want a permanent spot on his new Board of Peace to contribute at least US$1 billion.

According to a draft charter for the proposed group seen by Bloomberg, President Donald Trump would serve as its inaugural chairman and would decide on who is invited to be members. Decisions would be taken by a majority, with each member state present getting one vote, but all would be subject to the chairman’s approval.

“Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the chairman. The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than US$1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force,” the draft says.

Critics are worried that Trump is trying to build an alternative, or rival, to the United Nations, which he has long criticised.

The board is described in the charter as “an international organisation that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.” It would become official once three member states agree to the charter.

Trump would also be responsible for approving the group’s official seal, the document says.

White House officials did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Trump has invited a number of world leaders, including Argentina’s Javier Milei and Canada’s Mark Carney, to be part of a Board of Peace for Gaza, which would be formed under the broader umbrella of his new Board of Peace.

That plan attracted swift criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the details hadn’t been coordinated with his country.

Several European nations have been invited to join the peace board, according to people familiar with the matter. The draft appears to suggest Trump himself would control the money, something that would be considered unacceptable to most countries who could have potentially joined the board, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private matters.

Several nations strongly oppose the draft of Trump’s charter and are working on collectively pushing back against the proposals, the people added.

The Board of Peace would convene voting meetings at least annually and “at such additional times and locations as the chairman deems appropriate,” the draft charter says. The agenda would be subject to approval by the chairman. The peace board would hold regular non-voting meetings with its executive board. Such meetings would be convened on at least a quarterly basis.

Trump would also have the power to remove a member, subject to a veto by a two-thirds majority of member states. “The chairman shall at all times designate a successor for the role of chairman,” the charter says.

On Friday (Jan 16), the White House announced a first executive panel that would include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair before the formation of the overall board. BLOOMBERG