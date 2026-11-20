It is instructing that affected orders using manufacturing processes of 16 nanometres and below be halted

Under the new rules, TSMC’s advanced chips are presumed to be covered by US controls, requiring export licences unless an exception applies. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TAIPEI] Taiwan’s TSMC is tightening restrictions on Chinese chip designers, suspending some previously permitted advanced manufacturing orders and generally limiting affected customers to older chipmaking technology, said two people familiar with the matter.

The move could close one of the last remaining routes for Chinese companies to produce powerful artificial intelligence processors, complicating Beijing’s efforts to develop domestic alternatives to chips designed by Nvidia and manufactured by TSMC.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker has instructed that affected orders using manufacturing processes of 16 nanometres and below be halted, unless customers obtain US export licences, the people said.

Chinese designers will generally be limited to older 28-nanometre and 40-nanometre processes, provided their chips do not use high-bandwidth memory (HBM) or require advanced packaging, going by the TSMC guidance reviewed by the two people.

Most leading AI chips are produced using 7-nanometre processes or smaller, enabling faster and more energy-efficient performance.

HBM allows processors to handle the vast data volumes required by AI applications, while advanced packaging integrates chips and memory to boost computing power.

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US closes manufacturing route

The restrictions follow new US Commerce Department rules that took effect on Thursday (Nov 19), removing a compliance route that had allowed some Chinese designers to access advanced manufacturing services without individual export licences.

“TSMC is aware of and will comply with the new Bureau of Industry and Security regulations as applicable,” the company said in an e-mail to Reuters on Friday, adding it does not comment on market rumours.

Previously, it could check the computing power and other technical characteristics of certain Chinese chip designs to determine whether they fell outside US export controls.

Under the new rules, it can no longer use that verification process for affected Chinese customers. Their advanced chips are instead presumed to be covered by US controls, requiring export licences unless an exception applies.

The Financial Times first reported on Thursday that TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics had suspended some chip shipments to Chinese customers following the new restrictions.

China’s AI chip ambitions

The measures could particularly affect Chinese companies developing alternatives to Nvidia’s processors, including independent chip designers and tech giants that have developed in-house chips.

A US government list of approved chip designers includes Nvidia, AMD, Apple and Taiwanese companies MediaTek and Realtek, but no mainland Chinese firms.

Some Chinese AI chip designers still had access to TSMC’s 7-nanometre manufacturing technology before Thursday, a separate source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Reuters could not independently verify the arrangements under which those chips were manufactured.

TSMC’s guidance also requires closer scrutiny of customers’ operating locations, parent companies, major shareholders, packaging providers and shipping routes, the two people familiar with the matter said.

The checks extend to orders placed through overseas subsidiaries or intermediaries, including entities in Taiwan, the US, Europe, Japan and South-east Asia. REUTERS