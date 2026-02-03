Uber enters first Asian market in years with Macau relaunch

The company previously operated in Macau but suspended its business in 2017

The move marks Uber’s first new entry to an Asian market for years. PHOTO: REUTERS

UBER Technologies is rolling out its ride hailing service in the Chinese gambling hub of Macau, expanding into a new Asian market for the first time in years.

Riders from Tuesday will be able to book and pay for taxis in the city using multiple languages, the company said in a statement. It’s also offering a limousine service between Macau and neighbouring Hong Kong, though trips must be booked 24 hours in advance.

The move marks Uber’s first new entry to an Asian market for years. It sold its China business to Didi Global in 2016 and ceded populous South-east Asia to Grab Holdings two years later, but continues to operate in big Asian markets including India, Japan and South Korea.

Uber said it’s now actively recruiting to get up and running in Macau, including by offering bonuses for trips completed this month. It didn’t say how many taxis in the territory, which are controlled mainly by local companies, had signed up, meaning initial service is likely to be limited.

Uber expects to offer robotaxi services in more than 10 markets by the end of 2026, with potential new locations including Hong Kong and Japan, chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi told Bloomberg Television in December.

Macau, as the only Chinese territory where casinos are legal, attracts millions of visitors and billions of dollars of gaming revenue annually. It is a popular destination not only for mainland tourists, but also for people travelling from the global financial center of Hong Kong and elsewhere. Uber previously operated there but suspended its business in 2017. BLOOMBERG