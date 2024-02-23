US places export restrictions on 93 entities from Russia, China, UAE, Turkey, others

Published Fri, Feb 23, 2024 · 10:30 pm
The action, one day before the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, means companies will be placed on the Commerce Department’s “Entity List,” essentially banning US shipments to them.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sanctions

THE Biden administration has imposed new trade restrictions on 93 entities from Russia, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, India and South Korea for supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, according to a federal government notice posted online on Friday (Feb 23).

The action, one day before the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, means companies will be placed on the Commerce Department’s “Entity List,” essentially banning US shipments to them.

Of the new entities listed, 63 were from Russia, 16 from Turkey, eight from China and four from the UAE.

The move is one element of the latest round of sanctions and export controls by the US, partners and allies in response to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, which began on Feb 24, 2022.

The US also announced it would impose other sanctions on over 500 targets over the war and the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Earlier this week, the European Union approved a 13th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow procure weapons or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Russia-Ukraine war

United States

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Global Enterprise

Basel watchdog urges banks to get on with implementing rules

StanChart announces US$1 billion share buyback, dividend hike as 2023 profit rises 18%

What China’s persistent deflation means for the world

More multinationals are picking Singapore over Hong Kong for Asian headquarters

Tight supplies, improved demand push India rice rates to fresh records

China’s property foreclosures surge as growth slows

Breaking News

Most Popular