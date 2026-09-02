US pounds Iran; Teheran strikes back at bases in biggest exchange since July

Hostilities are renewed after both sides had withheld fire for weeks

A missile launch by US Central Command as American forces carried out strikes on an Iranian military target on Sep 1. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON/CAIRO] Iran and its Arab neighbours were plunged back into war on Wednesday (Sep 2) by the biggest exchange of fire between Teheran and Washington since July, with US forces striking Iran’s southern coast and Iran firing at American bases across the region.

The US threatened more devastating strikes. Iran accused Washington of hitting a wedding party, killing five people and wounding dozens.

Asian and European stocks fell after the renewed US airstrikes, which pushed oil prices back up to levels unseen since July, compounding the economic impact of a global sell-off in bonds as disrupted energy supplies fuel inflation worldwide.

The US military’s Central Command said that it struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air defences, radar systems, maritime assets, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites on Tuesday.

A screengrab from a video obtained from social media on Sep 1 shows a military aircraft ready to take off on the day US Central Command said its forces carried out strikes on an Iranian military target. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iranian media reported hits on multiple targets near the Strait of Hormuz – the narrow waterway where Teheran has threatened tankers attempting to pass without its permission.

Iran responded by striking what it said were US assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Iraq, and said its aim was now to drive US forces out of the vast network of military bases they have maintained for decades across the Middle East.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

“American evil in the region will be met with heavier, more widespread, and devastating responses, and any country that cooperates with the aggressive American army must accept its dangerous consequences,” Iran’s military command said.

Jordan’s military said that it dealt with 13 missiles, 10 of which were intercepted and three which fell in remote areas. The IRGC said that it killed a large number of US forces in Jordan, but US officials told Reuters there had not been any casualties, according to initial assessments.

In Kuwait, Iran said that it had carried out a missile and drone attack on the vast US Ali Al Salem Air Base and targeted the accommodation of a US commander. Kuwait’s fire service said that crews put out a blaze at a residential complex early on Wednesday that was struck by an Iranian drone causing damage but no casualties.

Qatar, home of the largest US airbase in the Gulf, noted that it “holds the Islamic Republic of Iran fully legally responsible for these attacks and their repercussions and consequences”.

Bahrain, which houses the regional headquarters of the US Navy, said that Iranian drones were intercepted and destroyed.

The IRGC said that its ground forces carried out combined missile and drone attacks on US bases in Erbil in northern Iraq, claiming to have killed several US personnel there. Neither Iraq nor the US confirmed the attack.

Iran also said two tankers had been struck by mines while being steered across the Strait of Hormuz by US operatives through a channel that Tehran says it has closed.

Iran reported at least 12 deaths from the night of US strikes, with five people including a four-year-old said to have been killed while celebrating a wedding at a home in Sirik, a town along the coast of the strait.

Iranian media said as many as 68 people were wounded there, and released images of several injured children in hospital. Iranian officials compared the incident to a strike on a girls’ school that killed 160 people on the war’s first night.

Iran is determined to humble US forces and emerge from the war stronger than before it, with sanctions lifted, billions in blocked funds released, and its newfound grip over the Strait of Hormuz letting it collect fees from ships. PHOTO: REUTERS

Reuters was unable to independently verify the incident and US officials did not comment on it. Video filmed by Iran’s West Asia News Agency at the purported site showed rubble strewn across rooms and a courtyard of a home. A pair of strappy women’s dress sandals lay abandoned on a blood-soaked carpet.

“I am just glad the casualties weren’t even worse,” said Ali Molahi, identified as the father of the bride.

The exchange of fire was the worst since July, when US President Donald Trump abruptly halted two weeks of intense bombing of Iran after warnings from his military brass that they were using up munitions and running out of meaningful targets.

Iran’s war-battered economy and degraded conventional forces have left it stretched thin, while Washington has used up much of its stocks of air defence munitions and burned through its precision long-range missiles.

Still, Trump, who has yet to achieve the aims he set when launching “Operation Epic Fury” in February – to end Iran’s nuclear programme, deprive it of the ability to strike its neighbours and create conditions for Iranians to topple their rulers – repeated his declarations that victory was at hand.

“I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing,” he said on Tuesday. “They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?“

Iran, for its part, is determined to humble US forces and emerge from the war stronger than before it, with sanctions lifted, billions in blocked funds released, and its newfound grip over the strait letting it collect fees from ships that carried a fifth of global oil before the war.

Trump agreed to many of Teheran’s demands in a June deal, but the ceasefire collapsed within weeks over control of the strait, and no talks between the foes have been held since. REUTERS