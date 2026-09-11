Vance seizes Maga spotlight at Republican midterm convention as party looks beyond Trump

The president has yet to signal who he would back in 2028

With Trump constitutionally barred from seeking a third term, Vance is widely regarded as a leading contender for the Republican’s 2028 nomination. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[DALLAS] US Vice-President JD Vance took centre stage at the Republican convention in Dallas on Thursday (Sep 10) in a speech seen as an early test of his 2028 White House prospects, offering a message of nationalistic pride that resonated with the pro-Trump crowd.

As party leaders grapple with slipping approval ratings and uncertainty over November’s midterm elections, they are also looking for signs of who might eventually carry US President Donald Trump’s movement forward.

Trump followed Vance with closing remarks and offered little commentary from the stage on his vice-president’s high-profile appearance, instead imploring supporters to vote Republican on Nov 3, the stated purpose of the first-of-its-kind midterm convention.

But speaking to reporters later as he boarded Air Force One to return to Washington, Trump said Vance did “very well” and was a “very talented guy,” adding: “He’s been a great vice-president, and I think he did a very good job.”

The president has yet to signal who he would back in 2028, though Republicans frequently speculate about whether Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio is best positioned to lead the party after he leaves office.

With Trump constitutionally barred from seeking a third term, Vance is widely regarded as a leading contender for the nomination. He spoke of an “American birthright” to safety and prosperity that he said Democrats opposed.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

“Don’t give the country over to a bunch of crazy people because you happen to disagree with us on a policy issue here and there,” Vance said, reinforcing a convention theme that cast Republicans as the party of common sense and Democrats as the party of “crazy.”

Chants of ‘48, 48’

Vance’s 40-minute speech stayed largely on script, unlike Trump’s freewheeling speaking style, and at times resembled a presidential nominating convention speech.

But in one apparently spontaneous moment, a protester waved a Mexican flag, prompting Vance to respond, “Well, my friend, if you love Mexico so much, get your ass over there,” triggering a loud round of applause and chants of “USA, USA, USA”.

Vance then offered to buy the man a plane ticket.

Supporters cited the 42-year-old’s youth and appeal to grassroots activists as reasons he is well positioned to advance the party’s populist, anti-establishment agenda once Trump leaves the political stage.

Some in the crowd chanted “48, 48”, suggesting Vance could become the country’s 48th president in 2028, but Vance said Republicans first needed to concentrate on winning the November midterm elections.

Barbara Johnson, 58, joined the “JD” chants during Vance’s speech. She said his love of America came through in his remarks and that she was impressed by the way he fed off the crowd, adding that he made a “pretty dang good argument” for becoming the US Republican Party’s next standard-bearer.

“He does have a gift and I think he is proving himself more and more that he could be the leader of the country,” Johnson, who lives in Plano, Texas, told Reuters.

Before Vance took the stage, Republicans used the convention to portray Democrats as dangerous extremists ahead of November’s midterm elections, with Senator Ted Cruz of Texas accusing them, without substantiation, of being part of a “new and dangerous red-green alliance” between communists and Islamists.

Future beyond trump

Throughout the two-day gathering, speakers sought to energise Republican voters by focusing on immigration, crime and cultural issues – frequently attacking Muslim politicians – as the party confronts questions about its future beyond Trump.

Listing what he considered the ills of life under Democratic President Joe Biden from 2021 to 2025, Vance said, “We were tired of being called racist for noticing that our country was becoming dirtier and poorer and less safe and less prosperous.”

There was less emphasis on issues that voters tell pollsters they are most concerned about such as the economy, especially inflation and the cost of living, and the US war on Iran, which has driven up fuel costs and has dragged on for much longer than the four or five weeks that Trump predicted early on.

Cost of Iran war

Vance has long been associated with the Republican Party’s anti-interventionist wing and previously argued against a war with Iran. In recalling the memory of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk on the first anniversary of his death, Vance noted, “Charlie hated war.” But Vance did not distance himself from the US decision to go to war six months ago nor speak explicitly about his views on it.

Even if Thursday’s programme was supposed to showcase Vance, the visual cues inside the 20,000-seat arena pointed overwhelmingly to Trump.

Oversized photos of Trump lined the walls, including the image of him raising his fist after an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a towering floor-to-ceiling poster showing him standing before massive steel coils at a factory.

When Trump followed Vance to the stage, he first promised to be brief after having spoken for two hours the night before and saying, “I don’t feel like going over the same material again.”

But in his 25-minute speech he soon reverted to the speaking style he has employed at political rallies over the years, reciting a list of perceived grievances against the news media and his political opponents, unverified stories and exaggerations interspersed with occasional verifiable statements.

At one point he implored the crowd to repeat his words, which included referring to himself as “the greatest president in the history of the United States.”

Trump made a final plea for election turnout, telling supporters they would “go to hell” if they did not vote in November. REUTERS