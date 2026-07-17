What today’s youth slang reveals about Asia’s fertility crisis

THE BROAD VIEW

Growing numbers of young people no longer believe in the old social bargain

Disillusionment and uncertainty about the future could explain why more young people in countries such as South Korea are reluctant to start a family. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

WHEN communities invent new words to describe how young people feel, policymakers should pay attention. And when different societies adopt remarkably similar words, they should become worried.

Today’s youth slang for unhappiness is a case in point.

In South Korea, young people talk about “Hell Joseon”, a bitter phrase comparing modern Korea to a rigid, feudal hierarchy. In China, “tang ping”, or “lying flat”, became shorthand for refusing to overwork in a race that no longer seems worth winning.