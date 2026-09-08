Why Wall Street can keep rising even as the Fed turns hawkish

THINKING ALOUD

Market expectations, optimism over AI-driven productivity are some explanations

Wall Street is effectively betting that US Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh will administer a small dose of monetary medicine without killing the patient. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK CITY] US Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh’s first Jackson Hole address on Aug 28 contained a message that, under normal circumstances, might have seriously unsettled Wall Street.

He stressed that inflation remains too high and reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to its 2 per cent target.

Most significantly, he said that unless the central bank was confident underlying inflation was moving towards that objective “clearly and at sufficient speed”, the Fed had “work to do”.