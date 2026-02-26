Digitalisation is a key focus for the bloc, but more consensus is needed, say economists

Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank, says South-east Asia's openness to trade and strong fundamentals have enabled its dynamic growth. PHOTO: ISEAS

[SINGAPORE] Instead of turning to protectionist measures, South-east Asia’s willingness to deepen economic relations – both within and beyond the region – will be key to accelerating its growth, said Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

“The instinct for most countries in the region has been to double down on stronger integration, not to devolve into a world of protectionism,” Dr Park told The Business Times in an exclusive interview.

The ADB launched the latest edition of its annual Asian Economic Integration Report on Thursday (Feb 26) at a seminar held in conjunction with the Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute.