Greenland says it should be defended by Nato, rejects Trump takeover bid

The government says all Nato member states, including the US, have a common interest in the defence of island

    • The European Union’s Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius warns that a US military takeover of Greenland would be the end of Nato.
    Published Tue, Jan 13, 2026 · 12:08 AM

    [STOCKHOLM] Greenland’s government said on Monday (Jan 12) it will increase its efforts to ensure that the defence of the Arctic territory takes place under the auspices of Nato, and again rejected US President Donald Trump’s ambition to take over the island.

    Trump has said the US must own Greenland, an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, to prevent Russia or China occupying the strategically located and minerals-rich territory in the future.

    “All Nato member states, including the US, have a common interest in the defence of Greenland,” the island’s coalition government said in a statement.

    The European Union’s Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius warned on Monday that a US military takeover of Greenland would be the end of Nato. REUTERS

