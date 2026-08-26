Hong Kong to announce first five year plan on Sept 16

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee says the five-year plan would be released along with his annual policy address. PHOTO: EPA

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee said on Wednesday (Aug 26) that the Asian financial hub’s first five-year plan would be released on September 16 followed by the annual policy address, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

Lee said that the two documents would be released together to show how the government translates a blueprint into policy measures in accordance with the five-year plan’s direction and strategies.

A former policeman and Hong Kong security chief, Lee took over the city’s leadership in 2022, in the aftermath of Covid and mass anti-government protests that led Beijing to impose a sweeping National Security Law.

He said his administration was focusing on policy continuity as it seeks to align more closely with policymaking in mainland China.

A two-month consultation for the city’s five-year plan ran from June 15 to August 14, in which the government said it welcomed feedback from sectors and residents.

Mainland China has used five-year plans for more than seven decades to serve as a roadmap for social and economic development. Its latest plan covers the years 2026 to 2030 and is its 15th such plan. REUTERS