The Business Times

International

The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

International

Hong Kong April retail sales tumble 14.7% amid changing consumption pattern

April tourist arrivals up 17.3% vs March’s 38.6% rise y/y

Published Fri, May 31, 2024 · 05:40 PM
Share this article.

HONG Kong’s April retail sales fell 14.7 per cent from a year earlier, partly due to a drop in visitor spending and a surge in outbound trips during the Easter holidays, government data showed on Friday (May 31).

Sales decreased to HK$29.6 billion (S$5.1 billion) in the second consecutive month of decline following a 7 per cent drop in March.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 16.5 per cent year on year in April, compared with a revised 8.7 per cent decline in March.

“The changing consumption patterns of visitors and residents would continue to present challenges to the retail sector,” a government spokesman said.

“Nevertheless, the revival of inbound tourism, rising employment earnings, and the recent stabilisation of asset markets would provide support,” the spokesman said, adding the government’s efforts to promote a mega event economy would help.

Eight more Chinese cities have joined a scheme allowing their residents to travel to Hong Kong on their own, rather than as part of a tour group, in efforts to boost Hong Kong’s economy. The total number of cities in the scheme is now 59.

SEE ALSO
IDG considers offer for Hong Kong broadband firm HKBN
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

Hong Kong will host more than 100 mega events, including entertainment, conference and exhibitions, in the second half of year.

April visitor arrivals stood at 3.39 million, up 17.3 per cent from a year-ago period, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed. That compared with 3.4 million in March, 4 million in February and 3.8 million in January.

The number of mainland Chinese visitors stood at 2.48 million in April, up 7.8 per cent from a year earlier. That compared to March’s 2.46 million, February’s 3.25 million and January’s 2.98 million. There are signs tourists are spending less.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts fell 28.7 per cent in April year on year after a 16.6 per cent decline in March.

Sales of clothing, footwear and accessories dropped 24 per cent in April after a 16.7 per cent decline in March. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Retail
Tourism
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

International

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here