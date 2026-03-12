Hong Kong arrests hedge fund, broker staff in insider probe

The raids signal an intensification of oversight in the Asian financial hub

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong’s financial regulators and anti-graft agency arrested eight people this week as part of an investigation into a HK$315 million (S$51.4 million) insider dealing and corruption scheme involving two major brokerages and a hedge fund manager.

The joint operation, codenamed “Fuse,” targeted senior executives suspected of exchanging confidential information for bribes, according to a statement from the Securities and Futures Commission and the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

While the official statement did not name the entities, people familiar with the matter said the local offices of Citic Securities and Guotai Junan International Holdings were among those raided. Infini Capital Management, an investment firm founded by Tony Chin, was also caught up in the sweep, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private investigation.

The investigation centres on allegations that executives at the securities firms accepted more than HK$4 million in bribes from a hedge fund manager. In exchange, they allegedly leaked non-public details regarding share placements for several Hong Kong-listed companies.

The hedge fund firm allegedly used the tips to build short positions, netting about HK$315 million in illicit gains. Authorities raided 14 locations on Mar 10 and Mar 11, including corporate offices and private residences. Six men and two women were detained, including senior management and a middleman.

The move follows a period of heightened scrutiny over dealmaking, spurred by a surge in trading volumes and a recent wave of initial public offerings.

In an earlier statement, Guotai Junan on Thursday (Mar 12) said one employee was detained in a Mar 10 raid and some documents were seized. Infini declined to comment. Citic did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Guotai Junan shares slid as much as 6.5 per cent in Hong Kong, while Citic Securities fell as much as 3.4 per cent.

IPO warnings

The probe marks the biggest raids in the city since 2017, when anti-corruption and securities regulators searched eight locations and arrested three senior company executives in an investigation of what was dubbed the “Enigma Network.”

Chin, a former Morgan Stanley investment banker, founded Infini Capital, which has become increasingly active in Hong Kong’s IPO and private placement market. The company narrowly avoided a penalty deadline in December to buy additional shares in a private placement deal.

Infini has completed share placement deals with SenseTime Group, Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology, and GCL Technology Holdings.

Regulators also earlier warned brokerages across Hong Kong against filing sloppy IPO applications as listings surged. The city was the top destination worldwide for IPOs in 2025 and is off to its busiest-ever start to a year for new listings.

In other recent legal action, authorities have brought a case against hedge fund firm Segantii Capital Management over alleged insider trading. The anti-corruption body last year also charged a former staffer at the Hong Kong stock exchange for allegedly accepting bribes linked to a suspected insider trading case.

Guotai Junan said in a statement that its overall business and operations, including its investment banking division, continue to operate normally. The firm remains financially sound with all business activities being conducted in an orderly and compliant manner, it said. BLOOMBERG