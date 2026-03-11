The Business Times

Hong Kong authorities raid Chinese brokers Citic, Guotai

The raid comes amid a significant resurgence in Hong Kong’s capital markets

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, Mar 11, 2026 · 07:28 PM
    • Regulators have warned brokerages across Hong Kong of filing sloppy IPO applications amid a listings boom.
    • Regulators have warned brokerages across Hong Kong of filing sloppy IPO applications amid a listings boom. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] Hong Kong authorities raided the offices of Citic Securities’ local unit and Guotai Junan International Holdings, according to people familiar with the matter, marking a high-profile escalation of scrutiny into the city’s financial sector.

    Authorities on Tuesday (Mar 10) raided the firms’ equity capital markets divisions and took at least one senior executive away for questioning, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

    The Securities and Futures Commission declined to comment, while the Independent Commission Against Corruption did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Officials at Citic could not immediately be reached for a comment. Guotai Junan was not immediately available to comment.

    The raid comes amid a significant resurgence in Hong Kong’s capital markets. Over the past year, the city has seen a spike in trading and a wave of multi-billion-US dollar initial public offerings.

    While the specific nature of the probe remains unclear, authorities have intensified their focus on investment practices. Their cases include one against hedge fund firm Segantii Capital Management over alleged insider trading.

    The anti-corruption body last year charged a former staffer at the Hong Kong stock exchange for allegedly accepting bribes linked to a suspected insider trading case.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Regulators have also warned brokerages across Hong Kong of filing sloppy IPO applications amid a listings boom. The city was the top destination worldwide for IPOs in 2025 and is off to its busiest-ever start to a year for new listings. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Hong KongInsider tradingHong Kong stocksHong Kong Stock ExchangeCitic Securities

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More