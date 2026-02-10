Hong Kong family offices numbers jump 25% since 2023 in wealth hub boost: survey

The city is positioning itself as a super-connector to mainland China and its capital markets

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong’s single-family offices rose by 25 per cent from 2023 to 3,384 by the end of 2025, as the city moves to enforce its status as an Asian wealth hub.

Each single-family office managed at least US$10 million, with 1,095 of them overseeing US$100 million or more in assets as of end-2025, a Deloitte survey commissioned by the Hong Kong government said.

More wealthy individuals have established family offices in Hong Kong, as the city positioned itself as a super-connector to mainland China and its capital markets, which outperformed major global benchmarks in 2025.

The inflows were also supported by a pullback from US exposure among high net-worth investors.

The survey data showed that 19 per cent of single-family offices plan to reduce their US exposure over the next three years – the highest reduction rate among all regions surveyed.

In contrast, 60 per cent plan to increase their exposure to Hong Kong, while none expect to scale back.

Hong Kong oversaw HK$35.1 trillion (S$5.7 trillion) in assets as at the end of 2024, and was home to 17,215 ultra high net-worth individuals by mid-2025.

The momentum follows the government exceeding its initial goal of attracting 200 large family offices by 2025. A revised target seeks to draw an additional 220 offices between 2026 and 2028.

To support this push, the authorities have relaxed requirements under the capital investment entrant scheme, allowing investments made through wholly owned private companies and family-owned investment vehicles to qualify.

Hong Kong requires single-family offices to employ no fewer than two full-time employees and incur no less than HK$2 million of operating expenditure in the city each year.

There is no requirement on minimum local investment.

Singapore maintains more stringent requirements for larger-sized family offices, when it comes to its businesses’ expenditure and staff numbers.

The family-office sector now contributes an estimated HK$12.6 billion annually to the country’s economy through operating expenditures, and directly employs approximately 10,766 full-time professionals.

Investment interest is increasingly focused on future-facing sectors, with 62 per cent of single-family offices intending to expand allocations to artificial intelligence and data science. BLOOMBERG