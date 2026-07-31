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Hong Kong Q2 GDP expands 4.3% y/y, sees solid growth in second half

Growth underpinned by buoyant external trade and resilient domestic demand

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Published Fri, Jul 31, 2026 · 05:48 PM
    • “Looking ahead, the Hong Kong economy should continue to post solid growth in the second half of 2026,” a government spokesman said.
    • “Looking ahead, the Hong Kong economy should continue to post solid growth in the second half of 2026,” a government spokesman said. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [HONG KONG] Hong Kong’s economy expanded 4.3 per cent from a year earlier in the second quarter, official advance estimates showed on Friday (Jul 31), the 14th consecutive quarter of growth underpinned by buoyant external trade and resilient domestic demand.

    It compared with a mean forecast of 4.4 per cent year-on-year growth by 15 economists polled by Reuters and a 5.9 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2026.

    In a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter comparison, GDP decreased by 0.6 per cent in real terms in the second quarter from the first quarter of 2026.

    “Looking ahead, the Hong Kong economy should continue to post solid growth in the second half of 2026,” a government spokesman said, adding that demand for artificial intelligence-related products should bolster merchandise exports.

    He said exports of services should benefit from sustained growth in visitor arrivals and steady demand for financial and business services, however, that tensions in the Middle East and trade protectionist measures warranted “close surveillance”.

    Private consumption expenditure increased by 2.9 per cent in the second quarter, compared with a revised 4.9 per cent increase in the first quarter.

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    Total exports of goods jumped 28.8 per cent in the second quarter, compared with first-quarter growth of 23.8 per cent.

    Imports of goods climbed 29.3 per cent, compared with a 29.9 per cent rise in the first quarter. REUTERS

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