Houthi attack kills 53 at Yemen government training camp, officials say

The conflict in the country has become another front line in the wider US-Israeli war on Iran

Houthi forces (pictured) and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces have traded attacks since the Houthis’ September advance towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. PHOTO: EPA

FIFTY-THREE people were killed and 200 were injured in an attack on Monday (Oct 19) by the Iran-aligned Houthis on a government security forces training camp in Yemen’s Shabwa province, according to the local authority, as fighting in the impoverished country intensifies.

Video verified by Reuters from Shabwa province showed injured people and bloodied bodies scattered across the ground.

The Houthis and the internationally-recognised government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, have been trading attacks since the group advanced in September towards territory near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a shipping chokepoint at the mouth of the Red Sea.

Local authority sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Houthis had launched three ballistic missiles at security forces during a training exercise.

Shabwa, an energy-rich province in south-central coastal Yemen overlooking the Gulf of Aden, is home to the Balhaf liquefied natural gas facility, Yemen’s largest industrial investment.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on X that the group had targeted the training camp, which he said was run by Saudi forces. The Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Government forces in October began a campaign aimed at recapturing areas controlled by the Houthis, recovering ground near the strait, while the group besieges Taiz, the last major urban stronghold of anti-Houthi forces in the southern highland area of Yemen.

The conflict in Yemen has become another front line in the wider US-Israeli war on Iran as the Houthis have escalated their attacks on Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude exporter, targeting Riyadh’s international airport and the state oil company Saudi Aramco.

War broke out in Yemen in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, driving the government south. A Saudi-led military intervention the following year led to a bloody stalemate until the sides agreed a 2022 truce that held until this year.

Yemen is already one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with aid agencies warning of rapidly deteriorating conditions there. REUTERS