IHH Healthcare beefs up cancer-care capability with investment in US firm TibaRay

The Malaysian healthcare services provider will also work with the medtech firm on clinical evaluation, knowledge sharing and use of radiation technology in key markets

IHH did not disclose the size of its investment in TibaRay. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare will invest in US-based medical technology firm TibaRay, gaining access to radiotherapy technology as it seeks to strengthen its cancer-care capabilities, the company said on Thursday (Jan 29).

The investment gives it exposure to TibaRay’s radiotherapy technology, which enables a “flash” therapy that delivers radiation doses at speeds faster than conventional treatments, while limiting damage to the surrounding healthy tissue.

IHH did not disclose the size of the investment.

As part of the collaboration, it will work with TibaRay on clinical evaluation, knowledge sharing and potential future deployment of the technology across key markets.

The move supports IHH’s push to build centres of excellence in oncology across its hospital network in Asia, as it steps up spending on advanced-cancer-treatment technologies. REUTERS