The Business Times

IHH Healthcare beefs up cancer-care capability with investment in US firm TibaRay

The Malaysian healthcare services provider will also work with the medtech firm on clinical evaluation, knowledge sharing and use of radiation technology in key markets

Summarise
Published Thu, Jan 29, 2026 · 06:07 PM
    • IHH did not disclose the size of its investment in TibaRay.
    • IHH did not disclose the size of its investment in TibaRay. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare will invest in US-based medical technology firm TibaRay, gaining access to radiotherapy technology as it seeks to strengthen its cancer-care capabilities, the company said on Thursday (Jan 29).

    The investment gives it exposure to TibaRay’s radiotherapy technology, which enables a “flash” therapy that delivers radiation doses at speeds faster than conventional treatments, while limiting damage to the surrounding healthy tissue.

    IHH did not disclose the size of the investment.

    As part of the collaboration, it will work with TibaRay on clinical evaluation, knowledge sharing and potential future deployment of the technology across key markets.

    The move supports IHH’s push to build centres of excellence in oncology across its hospital network in Asia, as it steps up spending on advanced-cancer-treatment technologies. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IHH Healthcare

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More