India eyes making advanced chips to expand tech industry

Micron Technology has set up a plant in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat. PHOTO: REUTERS

INDIA is seeking to make advanced semiconductors within years, underscoring its ambitions to expand its tech manufacturing economy.

The aim is to make the transition from producing 28 nanometre chips to 2 nanometres, federal technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the Times Group’s Global Business Summit on Saturday (Feb 14). “It’s going to be a very measured journey, we are not doing anything in haste,” he said.

New Delhi is likely to soon announce a fresh chip manufacturing initiative, including new funding, that will focus on design. At least 50 Indian deep-tech companies will be involved. Three domestic chip facilities are expected to start commercial production this year.

India’s semiconductor push is in its early stages. The world’s most populous nation has used a US$10 billion fund to fuel its chip programme, helping to bring about several assembly, packaging and testing ventures.

Micron Technology has set up a plant in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, and conglomerate Tata Group is one of 10 producers that will fabricate silicon domestically. BLOOMBERG