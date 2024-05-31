The Business Times

International

The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

International

India’s economy grows faster-than-expected 7.8% y/y in Jan-March

Economists see economic momentum remaining strong in Asia’s third-largest economy

Published Fri, May 31, 2024 · 02:28 PM
Share this article.

India’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 7.8 per cent year-on-year in the January-March quarter, helped by government spending and resilient consumer demand, and economists expect the momentum to remain strong this year.

The gross domestic product growth in the first three months of 2024, the fourth quarter of 2023/24 fiscal year, was lower than a revised 8.6 per cent expansion in the previous quarter, government data released on Friday (May 31) showed.

However, it was higher than the 6.7 per cent growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

In the October-December quarter, the headline growth figure was boosted by a sharp fall in subsidies, while gross value added (GVA), seen by economists as a more stable measure of growth, rose 6.5 per cent.

In the March quarter, GVA rose by 6.3 per cent.

India’s economic growth for the full fiscal year 2023/24 was revised up to 8.2 per cent, the highest among large economies globally, from an earlier government estimate of 7.6 per cent.

SEE ALSO
JPMorgan to grow India headcount by 5%-7% for next few years
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY

Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.

VIEW ALL

The growth estimates will be a boost for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is largely expected to win a third term in the national election, with results scheduled to be released on June 4. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

economy
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

International

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here