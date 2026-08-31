The Business Times
business-time-50

India’s economy grows faster than expected in June quarter

GDP grew 7.8% from a year earlier in the April-June quarter

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Aug 31, 2026 · 08:46 PM
    • The stronger performance reinforces the government’s recent pitch to global investors that India can withstand external shocks. 
    • The stronger performance reinforces the government’s recent pitch to global investors that India can withstand external shocks.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    [MUMBAI] India’s economy expanded faster than expected in the April-June quarter, easing fears that the Iran war would weaken growth and underscoring the resilience of Asia’s third-largest economy.

    Gross domestic product grew 7.8 per cent from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, beating the 7.3 per cent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey and matching the previous quarter’s pace.

    The RBI had forecast 7 per cent growth for the quarter and expects 6.7 per cent for the full year.

    Bonds held losses with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government paper up 4 basis points to 6.95 per cent. The rupee closed 0.2 per cent at 95.17 to a dollar before the data. Stocks had closed before the GDP release, with the NSE Nifty 50 Index down 0.4 per cent at 24,080.40.

    Manufacturing and financial services helped drive growth, data showed. Manufacturing expanded 9.2 per cent in the three months to June, up from 8.3 per cent a year ago, while financial services grew 12.1 per cent, compared with 8.8 per cent in the year earlier period.

    The stronger performance reinforces the government’s recent pitch to global investors that India can withstand external shocks. The South Asian nation has been particularly exposed to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments to a country that imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    India remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy, but the pace falls short of the 9.25 per cent annual growth the government estimates is needed to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of developed-nation status by 2047.

    HDFC Bank economist Sakshi Gupta raised her full-year growth forecast to 7 per cent from 6.8 per cent after the stronger-than-expected first-quarter expansion, citing robust consumption, government spending and investment. A broadly steady monsoon should also help limit risks to rural demand, she said.

    Stronger growth could complicate the outlook for interest rates. The RBI kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in August, though policymakers have signaled that a hike may be needed later this year if inflationary pressures build.

    Investment strengthened sharply, with gross fixed capital formation rising 11.9 per cent from a year earlier in the April-June quarter, up from 5.8 per cent a year ago. Private consumption, which accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the economy, grew 7.1 per cent, compared with 6.8 per cent a year earlier. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Indiaeconomy

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Why is Apac poised to become such a significant market for aviation?

    Asia-Pacific aviation: is up really the only way?

    Takeshi Lim Jian Bin (centre) with his “brother and sister”, Jason Fong Wai Hong (left) and his then wife, at a restaurant in 2022.

    Self-claimed wealth gurus who drove Lamborghinis now made bankrupt; investors worry about their S$5m

    DPM Gan Kim Yong says fintech is “a new and emerging industry (that is) also evolving very rapidly with the emergence of AI and frontier technologies”.

    MAS to invest S$220 million in fintech innovation, targets frontier tech and talent

    The collapse of the property sector, entering its sixth year, has been a drag on the world’s second-biggest economy.

    China’s property stocks fall as new rules upend presale funding playbook

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More