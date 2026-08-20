India’s top court orders inquiry into student protest crackdown

An independent committee of five members, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, has been set up

Accusations to be probed include allegations of disproportionate use of police force, including the firing of pellet guns and tear gas at demonstrators. PHOTO: BT, FILE

[NEW DELHI] India’s top court has ordered a probe into police action against students during last month’s youth demonstrations, which led a minister to resign from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet.

An independent committee of five members, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, has been set up to investigate a range of complaints against law-enforcement agencies, especially in Delhi and Bihar, the court’s order said on Thursday (Aug 20).

Some of the accusations to be probed include allegations of disproportionate use of police force, including the firing of pellet guns and tear gas at demonstrators, as well as violations of their right to privacy through invasive surveillance methods, charges the government has denied. The court said allegations of sexual assault and molestation of women protesters warrant “a focused and expeditious enquiry.”

The apex court’s order came in response to a series of petitions seeking compensation for victims, a ban on pellet guns, and reforms in police action while handling protests. Violence against police during last month’s protests will also be part of the investigation, the court said.

It allowed the police to continue with their own disciplinary action against personnel found guilty of violating the rules while tackling the protesters. The forces have been asked to submit a report to the committee and preserve all footage and digital records.

In a previous order, the court had allowed police in all states to withdraw complaints filed against protestors with “no heinous or grave” criminal history. BLOOMBERG