The Business Times

Indonesia financial regulator will impose 15% stock free float requirement

Summarise
Published Thu, Jan 29, 2026 · 04:05 PM
    • Mahendra said that Indonesian authorities had taken MSCI’s feedback as “good input” and were open to other policy adjustments too, if needed.
    • Mahendra said that Indonesian authorities had taken MSCI’s feedback as “good input” and were open to other policy adjustments too, if needed. PHOTO: INDONESIA FINANCIAL SERVICES AUTHORITY

    [JAKARTA] Indonesia’s financial regulator said on Thursday (Jan 29) that it would double the free float requirement on listed firms to 15 per cent as part of its response to MSCI concerns about transparency on the country’s stock exchange, which prompted massive sell-offs this week.

    The head of the Financial Services Authority Mahendra Siregar, speaking at a press conference, said several other measures would be taken in response to the MSCI’s concerns, including measures to make supervision more timely and effective.

    Mahendra said communication with MSCI had thus far been positive and it was awaiting a response to its proposed measures, which he hoped could be implemented soon and the issues resolved by March.

    He said that Indonesian authorities had taken MSCI’s feedback as “good input” and were open to other policy adjustments too, if needed.

    Separately, the Indonesia stock exchange also said it would check the affiliations of shareholders with less than 5 per cent ownership. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IndonesiaMSCI

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More