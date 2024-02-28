Indonesia president says economy remains strong, probability of recession only 1.5%

INDONESIA’S President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday (Feb 28) the economy remains strong despite global risks and the probability of the country falling into recession is only 1.5 per cent.

Jokowi, as the president is known, was speaking at an event with the country’s military and police in Jakarta.

“We should be grateful that Indonesia’s probability is at 1.5 per cent, we must maintain it,” he said.

Jokowi also said Indonesia must be vigilant over geopolitical tensions that have affected global supply chains and caused food prices to rise.

Indonesia aims to book 5.2 per cent economic growth in 2024, higher than the 5.05 per cent growth of last year. REUTERS

